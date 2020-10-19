1/1
Robert J. Malloch
1967 - 2020
Robert (Bob, Bobby) J. Malloch, 53, died Monday, October 12th, 2020 in St. Francis Hospital in Hartford, after a hard fought battle with cancer. Robert was born in Hartford, the son of the late Bruce and Nenita (Alebin) Malloch. He grew up in Windsor Locks, CT and has most recently lived and worked in Windsor, CT. He most recently worked as a Vendor Management Specialist at Voya Financial for nearly a decade. He enjoyed cooking, baking, gardening, and more than anything, spending time with his family and friends. He is survived by his brothers Bart and Scott Malloch and many relatives and friends. Visiting hours will be held at the West Springfield Curran-Jones Funeral Home Wednesday October 21st from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Burial will be privately held. For online condolences please visit curranjones.com. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in memory of Robert J. Malloch to support cancer research and patient care at: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or via www.dana-farber.org/gift

Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Curran-Jones Funeral Home - West Springfield
Funeral services provided by
Curran-Jones Funeral Home - West Springfield
109 Main Street
West Springfield, MA 01089
413-781-7766
Memories & Condolences
12 entries
October 17, 2020
Bart he will forever be in your heart. He is rocking the heavens and is your guardian angel. I am so sorry for your loss.
Kelly Mcdaid
Friend
October 16, 2020
Sorry to hear about Bob's passing, he was a great friend to me for many years.
Joel Mathewson
Friend
October 16, 2020
I didn’t know Robert well but I knew him well enough to know just how special he was. He never complained about his illness and fought it like a warrior. Bob was a kind hearted man and will be missed by his Christmas cookie friends. God bless him and may he Rest In Peace now that his battle on earth is done
Pat Leech
Friend
October 16, 2020
Dear Malloch Family, I am very sorry to hear about Bob's passing. I didn't know him personally but will always remember his genuine smile and positive nature when seeing him in the Windsor office. Prayers for comfort and strength.
Joni Van Leuvan
Coworker
October 16, 2020
Dear Malloch Family, I am very sorry to hear about your loss - please accept my sincerest condolences.

Raj B
Coworker
October 16, 2020
Although I didn't know Bob very well, I did enjoy the pleasure of his casual conversation when we would chat in the office. Bob was a kind, thoughtful and gentle soul. He will be missed. Please accept our heartfelt condolences.
Luke Zaleski
Coworker
October 16, 2020
Your positivity and good sense of humor will stay with me forever, my friend. I will miss the good conversations we had and the great cookies always by your desk.
I’m praying for your family and hoping they'll find some comfort.
Rest in Peace.
Morgana Sanchez
Coworker
October 16, 2020
Sincere condolences to Bob's family and friends. May memories comfort you during this difficult time.
Gina Moore
Coworker
October 16, 2020
Bobby!!!!!! just spoke to you a few weeks ago here @ Voya
glad I got to chat with you one last time, will miss your cookies & big smile, you will be missed rest in paradise
Jesse Perez
Coworker
October 16, 2020
Bob was one of the kindest and most generous individuals I have ever known. His unwavering positive outlook, even during his most difficult times, was an inspiration to all of us. May he Rest In Peace and comfort....
Mimi
October 16, 2020
Bob was a champion cookie prize winner at my cookie swap party 4 out of 5 years. He is an amazing man who will be missed terribly and a warrior. Till Valhalla rip
Janine Stevenson
Friend
October 16, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with the family. May God's loving kindness comfort and help you through this incredibly sad time.
Psalm 20:2
