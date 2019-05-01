Hartford Courant Obituaries
Robert J. Niedzwiecki, 65, of Windsor, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Hartford Hospital. Born in Hartford to the late Alexander and Ann (Bankowski) Niedzwiecki. He attended St. Thomas Aquinas High School in New Britain, earned his undergraduate degree from Boston University, and his Master's degree in Mathematics from the University of Illinois. Robert worked at AETNA for many years retiring as a consultant. He is survived by his life partner Donald Villone; his cousins, Anne Marie Flynn-Niedzwiecki, Helen Aiello, Michael Niedzwiecki and many other cousins, relatives and friends. A funeral service will be held at 12 PM Friday, May 3 at the Carmon Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave Windsor, followed by burial in Rose Hill Memorial Park, Rocky Hill. His family will receive friends prior to the service on Friday from 10 AM to 12 PM. For online condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on May 1, 2019
