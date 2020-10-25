Robert J. Reault, age 93, of South Windsor, formerly of Manchester, dearly beloved husband of the late Patricia B. ReauIt, passed away on October 16, 2020. Born in Lansing, Michigan July 1, 1927, the son of Joseph and Nina Reault, Bob graduated from Michigan State University in 1948 majoring in Economics. He subsequently attended Detroit College of Law, after serving during the Korean War in the Army Adjutant General Corp at Fort Monroe, Virginia. Bob leaves his daughter Janice McKusick, her husband Michael and granddaughters Jenna and Casey; his son Robert and his wife Maureen, granddaughter Lindsay and her husband Gerry and great-grandson Jonas, his grandson Ryan and his wife Shannon; and his son Thomas and his wife Sandra and grandson Tommy. He is also survived by a sister-in-law, Hilda Reault of Livonia, Michigan. He was predeceased by his brother John and sister Margaret. Bob was employed by Aetna Life and Casualty for 23 years and became the Officer in charge of Property Claims before moving to San Francisco to serve as Vice-President of Industrial Indemnity. He was active in insurance industry affairs having served as President of The Loss Executives Association, Chairman of Property Claim Services of the American Insurance Association and as Treasurer of the California Arson Prevention Committee. He was a member of Manchester Masonic Lodge #73 and a Board member of Southfield Green Condo Association. Bob served on the vestry of his Episcopal churches in CT and CA, and in AZ, where he developed the Church of the Advent Endowment Fund. After retiring with Pat in 1989 to Sun City West, AZ, he served as a volunteer at the Fire Department and Visitors' Center. He was interested in various sports and especially golf during his retirement, having scored 3 holes-in-one in a five-year period. Bob and Pat loved to travel and visited many museums in this country and in Europe. Bob and Pat enjoyed their later years living at the Arbors in Manchester. The family would like to thank Brookdale South Windsor where Bob lived for the last several years, Beacon Hospice, and Bickford Health Care in Windsor Locks for their care and kindness. Calling hours will be on Saturday, November 7, 2020 from 11 am – 12 noon at the Manchester Funeral Home, 142 East Center Street, Manchester, CT. A private funeral service will be held, and burial will be at the convenience of the family. Donations may be made to a charity of the donor's choice
. To leave a memory or message of condolence, please visit www.holmeswatkins.com