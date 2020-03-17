Hartford Courant Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
860-688-2200

Robert J. Tasillo


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert J. Tasillo Obituary
Robert J. Tasillo, 81, of Windsor and formerly of Hartford, husband of the late Judith (Therrien) Tasillo, passed away peacefully, Saturday, March 14, 2020 with his family by his side. Born in Hartford, August 18, 1938, son of the late William J. and Neda (Demaria) Tasillo, he grew up in West Hartford before settling in Hartford where he married his late wife Judith in 1995. Robert was an avid golfer and enjoyed boating, fishing, and spending time with his twin brother and family. He was employed as a sales executive in the real estate industry and retired as a Connecticut State Marshall serving Hartford County. Besides his parents and wife, he was predeceased by his twin brother Richard "Dick" Tasillo late of Hartford and older brother William "Bill" Tasillo, Sr. late of FL. Robert is survived by his six loving nieces and nephews, numerous grandnieces and grandnephews, and his great grandniece. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date to be announced at Saint Damien of Molokai Parish/ St. Gabriel Church, 379 Broad Street, Windsor. Burial will be in Mount Saint Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield. Donations may be made to a . The Carmon Windsor Funeral Home 807 Bloomfield Avenue is caring for the arrangements. For condolences, directions, or further information please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
Download Now