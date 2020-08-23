Robert J. Tobin - son of the late Robert Joseph Tobin Sr. and Patricia Ann Johnson of PA, passed away August 10, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Christina Adzima, son Sean and daughter Colleen, sister Sue Tobin and brother-in-law Paul Zehner, sister Jennifer Tobin, brother-in-law Edward P. Adzima. Also, his nieces- Kristen and Kara Herbeck. Bob was a graduate of Upper Merion Senior High School, King of Prussia PA and RPI, Troy, NY where he was a member of Delta Phi Fraternity. He spent over 30 years traveling the world for US Westinghouse, Toshiba, BNFL, ABB and Combustion Engineering. Bob was a lifelong Eagles, Phillies, and Flyers fan. He adopted the Boston Red Sox upon moving to CT, with inter league play he always cheered on the Phillies (while sitting in the stands at Fenway). He enjoyed home brewing while also visiting many breweries across the country and abroad. Bob also loved his vinyl collection of Rock and Fusion Jazz. Due to current restriction on gatherings we will be holding a Celebration of Life at a later date, to tell stories and celebrate a life will lived. In lieu of flowers please consider The Granby Volunteer Ambulance Association. 1 Pegville Rd. Granby, CT 06035. For more information or to leave an online condolence please visit www.cremationct.com
.