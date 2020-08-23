1/
Robert J. Tobin
1958 - 2020
Robert J. Tobin - son of the late Robert Joseph Tobin Sr. and Patricia Ann Johnson of PA, passed away August 10, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Christina Adzima, son Sean and daughter Colleen, sister Sue Tobin and brother-in-law Paul Zehner, sister Jennifer Tobin, brother-in-law Edward P. Adzima. Also, his nieces- Kristen and Kara Herbeck. Bob was a graduate of Upper Merion Senior High School, King of Prussia PA and RPI, Troy, NY where he was a member of Delta Phi Fraternity. He spent over 30 years traveling the world for US Westinghouse, Toshiba, BNFL, ABB and Combustion Engineering. Bob was a lifelong Eagles, Phillies, and Flyers fan. He adopted the Boston Red Sox upon moving to CT, with inter league play he always cheered on the Phillies (while sitting in the stands at Fenway). He enjoyed home brewing while also visiting many breweries across the country and abroad. Bob also loved his vinyl collection of Rock and Fusion Jazz. Due to current restriction on gatherings we will be holding a Celebration of Life at a later date, to tell stories and celebrate a life will lived. In lieu of flowers please consider The Granby Volunteer Ambulance Association. 1 Pegville Rd. Granby, CT 06035. For more information or to leave an online condolence please visit www.cremationct.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
All State Cremation & Funeral Care
380 Maple Ave
Hartford, CT 06114
(203) 287-8000
Memories & Condolences
August 22, 2020
Such sad news. Really hoped we would get together on the golf course again. On behalf of my family and the members of the Granby Men's Golf League please accept our deepest condolences. If there is anything we can do please let me know.
Gary Boucher
Friend
August 19, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Bob will be missed.
Matthew Johnson
Family
