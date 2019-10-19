Hartford Courant Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home
443 East Street
Suffield, CT 06078
(860) 668-7324
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home
443 East Street
Suffield, CT 06078
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
11:30 AM
Sacred Heart Church,
Suffield, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Wersauckas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert J. Wersauckas


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert J. Wersauckas Obituary
Robert J. Wersauckas, 76, of Suffield passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital, Hartford. Born March 26, 1943 in Hartford, son of the late John and Antionette (Klezos) Wersauckas, he lived in Suffield all of his life. He was well known in Suffield and affectionately called "The Mayor of Mapleton" by many. He was a happy, cheerful guy, always ready for a chat and a chuckle over a nice cup of coffee. He loved his church, his town, the New York Yankees, and NASCAR's Dale Earnhardt Jr. But above all else he loved all of the local first responders from the EMT's to the fire and police departments. He was their #1 fan. Bob was a longtime member of the St. Casimir's Lithuanian Society in Windsor. He is survived by a brother, Paul Wersauckas of Suffield, three nieces, Debbie Sales and her husband Sam of Suffield, Donna Waterman of Suffield, Robin Barthen and her husband Troy of Suffield; five great nieces and nephews, Steve Barthen, Kelly Falconieri, Sam Sales, Erin Sales, Carly Sales; three great-great nieces, Avery, Ari, and Sadie. He was predeceased by a brother, John Wersauckas and his wife Barbara. His family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 from 10-11 AM at Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home, 443 East St. N. (Rt. 159), followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 AM At Sacred Heart Church, Suffield. Burial will be immediately following in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Enfield. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Suffield Ambulance Association, P.O. Box 642, Suffield, CT 06078. To leave on-line condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home
Download Now