Dr. Robert Wolf, age 81, died peacefully on Monday, June 24 at Hebrew Center for Health and Rehabilitation in West Hartford. He was survived by his wife, Sandi Wolf of Bloomfield, CT. He also had two sons, Seth Wolf of Hyattsville, MD and Jeremy Wolf of Cortland, NY, as well as a daughter-in-law, Anna Curtis of Cortland NY, and a grandson, Max Wolf. He leaves behind two siblings, Joe Wolf and Lois Schwartz, both of Berkeley, CA. He also leaves a large extended family in the area, including Brett and Debbie Robbin, David and Nancy Robbin, Kyle Robbin, Kory Robbin, Kaitlyn Jones, and Annabelle Jones. Bob earned his Masters of Social Work from The University of Chicago and his PhD in Sociology from the University of California at Santa Barbara. He taught social work and sociology at the University of North Carolina - Greensboro before coming to Eastern Connecticut State University, where he taught for 32 years from 1982 to 2014, and where a scholarship has been established in his name. In his time at ECSU, one of Bob's proudest accomplishments was direction of a program that helped teachers in Jamaica earn degrees that would allow them to continue teaching there. He also served on the Zoning Board of Appeals in both Willimantic and Bloomfield, and he served on the Board of Directors at Congregation Beth Israel in West Hartford. He also served on the Board of Directors, and was at one time the Chair, of Connecticut Prevention and Addiction Services (CPAS), an organization dedicated to offering rehabilitation services to those struggling with addiction. In lieu of flowers, please make any contributions in Bob's memory to Planned Parenthood, the ACLU, or Congregation Beth Israel. A memorial service will be held at Congregation Beth Israel (710 Farmington Avenue, West Hartford, CT) on Friday, June 28 at 11am. Published in The Hartford Courant from June 26 to June 27, 2019