Home

POWERED BY

Services
A.T. Hutchins, LLC - Portland
660 Brighton Avenue
Portland, ME 04102
207-878-3246
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
A.T. Hutchins, LLC - Portland
660 Brighton Avenue
Portland, ME 04102
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
4:00 PM
A.T. Hutchins, LLC - Portland
660 Brighton Avenue
Portland, ME 04102
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Newberry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Jackson Newberry


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Jackson Newberry 1936-2019 Windham Maine- Robert Jackson Newberry, 83, of Windham passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019 in Portland. The son of Robert and Eleanor (Stewart) Newberry, he was born in Hartford CT on August 31, 1936. He attended school in Hartford and graduated from Hartford Highschool. After graduation he served his country in the United States Marine Corp during the Korean War. He served aboard a ship as a radio operator and also traveled extensively during this time around the world on many assignments. After his time in the service he started his own business in Plainville CT with a friend combining their names and calling the business Newgal Manufacturing. Robert also took night classes during that time and earned his associate's degree. In 1977 he married Theresa Santillo. He was an assistant scout master for 14 years. He was a very active Veteran joining the American Legion, the Veteran's of Foreign War, and the Marine Corp League. Bob was very proud of his work as a ski instructor in Killington VT, working with special needs children. He enjoyed antiquing and yard saleing. Most of all Bob enjoyed spending time with his family. Bob was predeceased by his two brothers, William R. Newberry, and Charles Stewart Newberry. He is survived by his wife Terry of 42 years, his daughters Debra Keller, and her husband Richard of Southington CT, Lynn LaRoche of Plainville CT, and Diane Fales of Plainville CT, his son Robert Newberry, and his wife Breena of Raymond ME, six grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren. Family and friends are invited to attend a time of visitation on Friday, November 29, 2019 from 2-4 PM at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Ave. Portland. A memorial service will follow at 4:00 PM. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Robert's memory to the New England Cancer Specialists, 100 Campus Dr #108, Scarborough, ME 04074. Please visit www.athutchins.com to view Bob's tribute page and to sign his online guestbook.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -