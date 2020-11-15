Robert James Capuano, age 74, died on November 7, 2020 at New Britain General Hospital after a long battle with cancer. Robert J. Capuano was born on October 13, 1946 in Hartford, CT to parents Mildred Noreen Coppinger and Robert Joseph Elie Morency and raised by Mother Mildred and Vincent Capuano. He graduated from Hall High School in West Hartford, CT. He retired from the Town of West Hartford and owned his own landscaping business. He served in the army National Guard, was a scoutmaster for many years, loved boating, fishing and camping. He leaves behind his daughter Deborah M. Schlesser and husband Mark Schlesser of Columbia, CT, son John J. Capuano of Meriden, CT, son Michael R. Capuano and wife Laura L. Capuano of Ormond Beach, FL, Daughter Laura L. Capuano of Newington, CT and 5 grandchildren Jaylin, Jada, Joshua, Naomi, and Noah. Services will be private.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store