1/1
Robert James Capuano
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert James Capuano, age 74, died on November 7, 2020 at New Britain General Hospital after a long battle with cancer. Robert J. Capuano was born on October 13, 1946 in Hartford, CT to parents Mildred Noreen Coppinger and Robert Joseph Elie Morency and raised by Mother Mildred and Vincent Capuano. He graduated from Hall High School in West Hartford, CT. He retired from the Town of West Hartford and owned his own landscaping business. He served in the army National Guard, was a scoutmaster for many years, loved boating, fishing and camping. He leaves behind his daughter Deborah M. Schlesser and husband Mark Schlesser of Columbia, CT, son John J. Capuano of Meriden, CT, son Michael R. Capuano and wife Laura L. Capuano of Ormond Beach, FL, Daughter Laura L. Capuano of Newington, CT and 5 grandchildren Jaylin, Jada, Joshua, Naomi, and Noah. Services will be private.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 14, 2020
Love you Dad!!! I'll always cherish the memories of us boating, fishing, camping, and so much more.
Michael Capuano
Son
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved