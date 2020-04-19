Home

Robert James Perry


1929 - 2020
Robert James Perry, 90 of Unionville entered into Gods embrace on March 27, 2020. He was born in Jersey City, NJ on May 28, 1929 to John J & Marian (Jacobus) Perry. He served as a Sergeant in the US Army during the Korean War as a tank driver. He married Joan St Clair on Sept 23, 1951 and was predeceased by her on Feb 10, 2020 after 68 years of marriage. He is survived by his daughter and son in law Robin and Neil Cunningham of Unionville whom he lived with for 3 1/2 years, his son and daughter in law Wayne and Candace Perry of Bellevue WA. and Rochelle Perry of Port St Lucie Fla. He is also survived by his 8 beloved grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his eldest Russell D Perry, his second son and daughter in law Glenn R and Christine L Perry and his brother in law Richard St. Clair. Funeral will be at the Middletown Veterans Cemetery with Military Honors at a future date. Donations in his memory can be made to Kenway Cause Rescue PO Box 935 Windsor CT 06095 Arrangements are being handled by The Ahern Funeral Homes, Inc. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.ahernfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 19, 2020
