Bob and Pat have been our next door neighbors at EBL in RI for about 30 years and we are devastated to hear about his passing. Our visits to EBL usually began with Bob's infamous Gin and Tonics which managed to bring Bob out of his shell. Catching up on each others family's activities was special and Bob loved bragging about his son's Chris and Ryan and ultimately the birth of his grandson. After a few VT's we were able to pull Bob out of his shell and have spirited discussions about current events and politics. We are going to miss Bob greatly and those special times that we shared.....Love Greg and Arlene

Gregory Cummings

Friend