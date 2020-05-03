Robert James Prentis
1941 - 2020
Robert James Prentis, 79, of Newington and Rocky Hill loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother passed away on Wednesday April 29, 2020 at Saint Francis Hospital after a long battle with cancer. Bob was born on February 28, 1941 in Queens, NY to the late Walter and Helen (Becker) Prentis. After high school in the Bronx, he received his civil engineering degree from Manhattan College in 1963 and his masters in civil engineering from Rutgers University in 1965. While working for the New York Port Authority of New York at the World Trade Center, he met his wife Patricia Ann Connolly. On October 2, 1970, he married Patricia in St Teresa's Church in Queens. They lived for a short time in Jackson Heights, NY and moved to Syosset, Long Island. While in Syosset, they had two sons, Christopher and Ryan. In 1979, they moved to Newington, CT where they raised their children and spent the next 35 years. In 2015, Bob and Pat moved to Rocky Hill, CT. Bob enjoyed life and loved spending time with his family and friends. Many weekends in the summer were spent at East Beach in Charlestown, RI. Swimming in the waves, fishing and golfing were all passions of his. Bob was a member and one time secretary of the men's senior golf club at Stanley Golf Course in New Britain, CT. He always had a passion to continue reading and learning. He was an avid reader, especially American and military history books. His love of history brought him to the Webb Dean Stevens Museum in Wethersfield and often included long walks around Old Wethersfield and the Cove. Bob worked for several construction companies over the years as a project manager, with the last 10 years being spent at O&G Industries, where he retired from in 2012. After his retirement, he brought the same passion and vigor to his "next career" where he starting volunteering at the Newington Food Pantry in 2012. He helped out several days a week distributing food and helping give back to those in need. In 2016 he received recognition for his volunteering efforts with a full page write-up in the Newington Life newspaper. Besides Patricia, his wife of 49 years, he is survived by a son Christopher his wife Ralitza and grandson Finnley of Nyack, NY, a son Ryan of South Boston, MA, a sister Jane of Glenview, IL and a brother Donald and his wife Monica of Berwyn, PA. The family would like to thank all of the doctors and nurses from Saint Francis Hospital and the Dana-Farber Clinic in Boston who have taken care of Bob over the last 2 ½ years during his treatment. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation in Bob's name to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org. Due to health concerns, a celebration of Bob's life will be held at a later date. Dduksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington is assisting the family. To share a memory with Robert's family, please visit us at www.duksa.net

Published in Hartford Courant on May 3, 2020.
Bob and Pat have been our next door neighbors at EBL in RI for about 30 years and we are devastated to hear about his passing. Our visits to EBL usually began with Bob's infamous Gin and Tonics which managed to bring Bob out of his shell. Catching up on each others family's activities was special and Bob loved bragging about his son's Chris and Ryan and ultimately the birth of his grandson. After a few VT's we were able to pull Bob out of his shell and have spirited discussions about current events and politics. We are going to miss Bob greatly and those special times that we shared.....Love Greg and Arlene
Gregory Cummings
Friend
