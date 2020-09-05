March 15, 1935 – September 1, 2020 Child of God, devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather Robert Jean-Marie Valliere, 85, beloved husband of Carmella Rose (Motto) Valliere of Plainville, died peacefully at home, as was his wish, on September 1, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer and is now at home with his Heavenly Father. Born in Biddeford, ME on March 15, 1935, he was the 7th of 10 children of Armand and Helena (Baillargeon) Valliere. He moved to Connecticut as a teenager and graduated from New Britain High School before earning an Electronic Technician degree from the University of Hartford. He was an Airman First Class in the United States Air Force working as a Radio Radar Technician. Upon his return from service, Robert went on to build a 38-year career as an Electronic Technician, working at many different companies over the years, primarily for Kalart Victor in Plainville, New Britain Machine and Trumph Industries in Farmington, where he retired at age 62. He was a member of Center Point Community Church in Wethersfield for the past 15 years. Robert is survived by the love of his life of 61 years, wife Carmella Rose (Motto) Valliere, with whom they raised their five children; daughter Dawn Angela (Valliere) Mitera and her husband Richard, son Keith Robert Valliere and his wife Lisa, son Eric Steven Valliere, daughter Mari-Christa (Valliere) Acca and her husband Victor, and daughter Karla Jean (Valliere) Williams and her husband Eric. He loved all his in-law children as if they were his own, including Audra Valliere, whom he loved dearly. Residing in Plainville for 55 years, "Bob" was a family man, who watched his family grow over the years to include 13 surviving grandchildren; Derek Richard Mitera and fiancée Sandra Casarez, Chadd Michael Mitera and wife Kristin (Sperandio), Jenna Carmella (Valliere) Day and husband Michael, Jacqueline Suzette Valliere, Hillary Elizabeth Mitera, Eric Dwayne Williams (EJ), Gianna Eve (Acca) Dell Aquilla and husband Anthony, Michael Steven Valliere, Kendra Lynne Valliere, Timothy David Valliere, Louisa Rae Acca, Shaniyah Rose Williams, Victoria Grace Acca, and 5 great grandchildren, Alerek Ricardo Mitera, Skylar Lane Williams, Cooper Wade Mitera, Colby Grace Mitera and Mateo Ezekiel Mitera. As a devoted grandfather, he could always be found at many sporting events, recitals, concerts and school activities. He also loved dining in the restaurants where many of his grandchildren were employed. Robert is also survived by his brother Paul Valliere of Liverpool, NY and sisters Patricia Grovenger of North Carolina and Lorraine Kerstetter of Mesa, Arizona in addition to many other beloved friends and family members. Bob is predeceased by his precious infant granddaughter Jasmine Nicole Williams; four sisters, Muriel Shevenell of Old Orchard Beach, ME, Ruth Grenier, Dorothy Beaudette, both of Biddeford, ME, and Mignone Morrell of Oklahoma, as well as two brothers; Donald Valliere of Biddeford, ME, and Joseph Valliere of Newburgh, NY. Bob loved sports growing up, playing baseball and basketball during his youth, when he was known as "Frenchy". As an older adult he could be found many summers at Norton Park in Plainville playing as a member of the "Over 35" softball league. He was a fan of New England sports, including the Boston Celtics and the New York Giants. He attended many Boston Red Sox, New Britain Rock Cats and Hartford Wolfpack games, but no team could take the place of his beloved UConn Women's basketball team. A devoted fan from early on, Bob watched both the UConn men and women play on TV, attended many live UConn games in Storrs and Hartford and fulfilled a lifelong dream by traveling to Tampa Bay, Florida, and sitting at center court to witness his UConn Women defeat their arch rival Notre Dame and win the 2015 Women's National Championship. Bob's other passions included traveling with his family to various destinations, including a dream vacation to Hawaii and cruises to Alaska and the Caribbean. Every summer while his children were growing up, a two-week vacation was reserved with relatives at Granny Kent Pond in Shapleigh, ME, where cherished memories with his extended family were created. As a devoted Christian doing missionary work, he traveled with his wife Carmella to the countries of Israel, Chilé and Finland. Upon retirement, he traveled across the country with Carmella in their RV, which after 10 years, led to them buying their beautiful winter retreat in Largo, Florida to officially become "snowbirds". He could often be found tooling around in the garage at his Plainville home, working on numerous projects. Later in life, he became an avid puzzle builder, compelling his children to subscribe him to a "Puzzle of the Month" club, so puzzles could be delivered right to his front door. The family wishes to especially thank Dr. Driola Brahaj; Patty, his chemo nurse and all the devoted nurses from the Cancer Center at Bristol Hospital as well as his dedicated and loving caregivers Amber, Michelle, Paige and Arielle from the Bristol Home Care & Hospice Agency. And most of all, granddaughter Louisa, whose knowledge and understanding of medications, gentle comfort and unwavering care and compassion for both her grandparents during this fight was truly amazing. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bob's memory may be made to the Bristol Home Care & Hospice Agency, P.O. Box 977, Bristol, CT 06011. The family has elected to forego public services at this time, respecting current Covid-19 guidelines. A celebration of Bob's life will be held and announced in the future when all are able to gather safely. The staff at Plainville Funeral Home extends their appreciation to the Valliere family for their trust. For online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.PLAINVILLEFUNERALHOME.com