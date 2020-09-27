1/
1930 - 2020
Robert John Audolensky Jr., 89, of Bloomfield, passed away, after a brief illness, on September 9, 2020. He was born October 29, 1930 to his loving parents, Julia (Petho) and Robert John Audolensky Sr. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Lieselotte Hayes Audolensky. He was born and grew up in the Bronx and woke each morning to the roaring of Lions at the Bronx Zoo. For a few years, his family had a poultry farm in New Boston, NH where he attended a small country school and was not allowed to take books home because he read too far ahead. The New England Hurricane of 1938 leveled the barn and destroyed the entire flock of young chickens, forcing his family to leave the farm and return to New York. He was a proud graduate of The Bronx High School of Science and Manhattan College (Physics) where he was an accomplished athlete in Track and Field and Cross Country, setting records in the mile. He continued to follow the sport throughout his life. He was an avid reader, photographer, and Yankees fan. In retirement from Combustion Engineering, he made yearly trips to his favorite places; the Bronx Zoo, the New York Botanical Gardens, and Yankee Stadium to cheer on the Yankees. He is survived by his daughter from his first marriage, Elaine Audolensky Seaman (Christopher); and three grandchildren, Gregory (Amanda), Gillian and Timothy. He is also survived by step-sons, David (Deborah) Hayes and John (Barbara) Hayes. Five step-grandsons; Christopher (Nicole), Leighton (Jenna), Joseph, Zachary and Jacob; and two step great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank his caring friend, Sue Coco and the entire staff of The Residence at Brookside, Avon for their kindness and support. Services are private at Rose Hill Memorial Park, Putnam Valley, NY. Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home, West Hartford has care of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.taylorandmodeen.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Sep. 27, 2020.
