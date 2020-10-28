1/1
Robert John Travaglini
1962 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert John Travaglini, 58, of Hartford, CT passed away suddenly on Thursday, October 22, 2020. He was born in San Francisco, CA on March 27, 1962 to Charlene and Valentino Travaglini. In 2004, Robert was the principal of James H Naylor School for 8 years where he created a multi-tiered support structure to include school/home intervention. In 2012, he was the senior director for the National Center on Time and Learning. In 2017, he was an adjunct professor at CCSU for 3 years. Robert's passions included music, education, cycling, and smoking cigars by the fire. Robert is survived by his wife Nellie, his two children, Rianna and Natalia, his nephew Steven, his extended family, friends, and students who were all very significant in his life. He was preceded in death by his father Valentino. Robert was dedicated to academic excellence for all students, nieces and nephews, and his daughters. He lead with integrity, humility, and a relentless focus on changing the lives of everyone who knew him. Join us for Robert's celebration of life Saturday, October 31, 2020 from 11:00am to 1:30pm at A Villa Louisa located at 60 Villa Louisa rd, Bolton, CT. This will be a walk through event. Please wear the color purple and remember your masks.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Celebration of Life
11:00 - 01:30 PM
A Villa Louisa
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 27, 2020
Alwaywell remember you from Naylor it was a pleasure to work with u at Naylor with the PTO...you will be miss...
Dorothy Echevarria
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved