Robert John Travaglini, 58, of Hartford, CT passed away suddenly on Thursday, October 22, 2020. He was born in San Francisco, CA on March 27, 1962 to Charlene and Valentino Travaglini. In 2004, Robert was the principal of James H Naylor School for 8 years where he created a multi-tiered support structure to include school/home intervention. In 2012, he was the senior director for the National Center on Time and Learning. In 2017, he was an adjunct professor at CCSU for 3 years. Robert's passions included music, education, cycling, and smoking cigars by the fire. Robert is survived by his wife Nellie, his two children, Rianna and Natalia, his nephew Steven, his extended family, friends, and students who were all very significant in his life. He was preceded in death by his father Valentino. Robert was dedicated to academic excellence for all students, nieces and nephews, and his daughters. He lead with integrity, humility, and a relentless focus on changing the lives of everyone who knew him. Join us for Robert's celebration of life Saturday, October 31, 2020 from 11:00am to 1:30pm at A Villa Louisa located at 60 Villa Louisa rd, Bolton, CT. This will be a walk through event. Please wear the color purple and remember your masks.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store