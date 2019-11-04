Home

Newington Memorial Funeral Home
20 Bonair Avenue
Newington, CT 06111
860-666-0600
Calling hours
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Newington Memorial Funeral Home
20 Bonair Avenue
Newington, CT 06111
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
8:45 AM
Newington Memorial Funeral Home
20 Bonair Avenue
Newington, CT 06111
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of the Holy Spirit
183 Church Street
Newington, CT
Robert Joseph Szydlo


1941 - 2019
Robert Joseph Szydlo, 77, of Newington, Connecticut, died suddenly on October 31, 2019, at Hartford Hospital of complications following a brief illness. Robert was born in Meriden, Connecticut on November 9, 1941, to Katherine Banak and George Szydlo. Robert graduated from Maloney High School in Meriden and then went on to serve his country in the United States Air Force. Following his military service, Robert attended Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Florida. He graduated from Embry-Riddle in 1968 with an associate degree and his pilot's license. On March 20, 1982, Robert married the love of his life, Jo-Deen Harmon. He adored his daughter Valicia and loved spending time with his son-in-law Pedro Rivera. Robert was a quiet gentleman, whose greatest joy in life was making his family happy. His gentle humility touched many lives and he will be sorely missed. Robert was predeceased by his mother and father, brother Thaddeus Szydlo, sister Cecilia Pisarz, and sister Helen Hutnik. Funeral Services for Robert will begin on Thursday morning, November 7, 2019 at 8:45 a.m. at the Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington, with the celebration of the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at Church of the Holy Spirit, 183 Church Street, Newington. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Park, 580 Elm Street, Rocky Hill. Relatives and Friends are invited to call on Robert's family on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Because animals were a big part of Robert's life, in lieu of flowers and in his memory, a small donation may be made to Animal Alliance Welfare League, P.O. Box 1775, New Britain, Connecticut, 06050. To leave an online expression of sympathy for the family, please visit www.newingtonmemorial.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 4, 2019
