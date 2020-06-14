Robert K. Foss, 82 of Plantsville, formerly of West Hartford, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Live Well of Plantsville. He was the husband of Marlene (Baldassario) Foss. Born in Hartford, Connecticut on August 14, 1937, he was the son of the late Eugene M. and Hazel (Weisner) Foss. In his youth, Robert was a private investigator for a detective agency, he later worked for Pratt and Whitney and retired from the American School for the Deaf where he was a custodian and security guard. He enjoyed being on the water and swimming, Saturday bowling games, motorcycles and always having a new car. Robert will always be remembered as a self-proclaimed "Jack of all trades, but master of none." Besides his wife of 64 years, Robert is survived by his two daughters, Sharon Foss of West Hartford and Wanda Foss and her partner Evelyn Laureano of West Hartford, a grandson, Chandler Foss, Amy and her son Norman Roane of Bristol and nephews, Peter and John Cizman. He was predeceased by his son, Kirk Foss, a sister, Nancy Foss and a special aunt, Elsie Weisner as well as relatives, Catherine and John Poggie, Leona Baldassario, Charles Baldassario, Isabella Baldassario and Grace Boniface. Robert's family would like to give a special thanks to the staff at LiveWell for their care and compassion A private funeral service will be held at D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, 277 Folly Brook Blvd., Wethersfield. Burial will take place at Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 14, 2020.