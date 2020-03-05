Hartford Courant Obituaries
Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
419 Buckland Road
South Windsor, CT 06074-3709
(860) 644-2940

Robert K. Olson

Robert K. Olson, 91, of South Windsor, beloved husband of the late Lucy (Valenti) Olson, passed away on March 3, 2020. Born on April 16, 1928, in Manchester, CT, son of the late Robert and Estelle (Keith) Olson. He obtained a degree from the University of Connecticut School of Engineering and enlisted in the Army during the Korean War. Rob worked as a mechanical engineer at Hamilton Standard for over 30 years and received two patents during his tenure. Rob is survived by six children, Barbara Chamberland and her husband Bill,, Peg Longo and her husband Mark, Anne Ernest and her husband Ted, Carolyn Pruden and her husband Rob, Ken and his wife Barbara and Christopher and his wife Debra; 13 grandchildren, Christopher Chamberland, Daniel Martin, Benjamin Welch, Samuel Welch, Elizabeth Welch, John Welch, Jeffrey Pruden, Stephanie Neeson, Jessica Olson, Samantha Olson, Nicholas Olson, Eric Olson and Evan Olson; and two great-granddaughters, Madeline Welch and Eleanor Neeson. Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com for online expression of sympathy.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 5, 2020
