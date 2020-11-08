Robert K. Rohe, 83, of East Hartford, died peacefully on Saturday, October 31, 2020, joining in eternal rest his beloved wife of 33 years, the late Carol Ann (Cochran) Rohe. Born May 14, 1937, Robert was raised in Frankfurt, West Germany, the only child of the late August and Maria (Knocke) Rohe. Robert emigrated to the United States at age 21, after graduating from college, and joined the United States Army during the Vietnam era. Following his service in the U.S. military, Robert worked at the prestigious Hartford Club for over 40 years. As the Club Manager, he became known as "Mr. Etiquette" for his meticulous attention to detail and impeccable service to his clientele. In addition to his devotion to his beloved Carol and commitment to his customers, Robert had a great love for dogs and cars. As someone who was always on the go, Robert worked during his retirement at New Country BMW of Hartford. Robert will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by his many close friends, particularly Katherine A. DiScipio, whom he affectionately called his "goddaughter," and her son Andrew Barry, both of Glastonbury; his dearest friends, Robert and Vivian DiScipio of Glastonbury; and his longtime friend, Celeste Bayek of Glastonbury. A private memorial service will be held and there will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, and at Robert's request, please send memorial donations to the Helen & Harry Gray Cancer Center, 80 Seymour St., P.O. Box 5037, Hartford, CT 06102-5037. Robert's funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the D'Esopo East Hartford Memorial Chapel, 30 Carter St., East Hartford, CT 06118. To extend online condolences, please visit www.desopoeh.com
