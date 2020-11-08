1/2
Robert K. Rohe
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert K. Rohe, 83, of East Hartford, died peacefully on Saturday, October 31, 2020, joining in eternal rest his beloved wife of 33 years, the late Carol Ann (Cochran) Rohe. Born May 14, 1937, Robert was raised in Frankfurt, West Germany, the only child of the late August and Maria (Knocke) Rohe. Robert emigrated to the United States at age 21, after graduating from college, and joined the United States Army during the Vietnam era. Following his service in the U.S. military, Robert worked at the prestigious Hartford Club for over 40 years. As the Club Manager, he became known as "Mr. Etiquette" for his meticulous attention to detail and impeccable service to his clientele. In addition to his devotion to his beloved Carol and commitment to his customers, Robert had a great love for dogs and cars. As someone who was always on the go, Robert worked during his retirement at New Country BMW of Hartford. Robert will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by his many close friends, particularly Katherine A. DiScipio, whom he affectionately called his "goddaughter," and her son Andrew Barry, both of Glastonbury; his dearest friends, Robert and Vivian DiScipio of Glastonbury; and his longtime friend, Celeste Bayek of Glastonbury. A private memorial service will be held and there will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, and at Robert's request, please send memorial donations to the Helen & Harry Gray Cancer Center, 80 Seymour St., P.O. Box 5037, Hartford, CT 06102-5037. Robert's funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the D'Esopo East Hartford Memorial Chapel, 30 Carter St., East Hartford, CT 06118. To extend online condolences, please visit www.desopoeh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
D'Esopo East Hartford Memorial Chapel
30 Carter Street
East Hartford, CT 06118
8605689420
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
November 8, 2020
I’m shocked to hear about Mr Rohe’s passing so sad to hear. I use to wait on you and your freind all the time your one kind soul you surely will be missed by all of us at Angelo’s Restaurant! :( may you rest in eternal peace I’m so heart broken! I will cherish our conversations forever!
Anna Lazaridis
Friend
November 8, 2020
Our deepest condolences on your loss. The D’Esopo Family.
D'Esopo East Hartford Memorial Chapel
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved