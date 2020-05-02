Robert K. Schmieg
Robert K. Schmieg, Jr., 52, of Glastonbury, died Sunday April 19, 2020 at Hartford Hospital due to complication of the Covid-19 Virus. He was the son of the late Robert K. Schmieg, Sr. and Betty Lou Schmieg. He was a 1985 graduate of Plainville High School and had retired from the State of Connecticut Department of Corrections. A private inurnment in St. Mary Cemetery Columbarium will be held, where Robert will be placed with his father. The John F. Tierney Funeral Home, Manchester has care of the arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.tierneyfuenralhome.com.

Big Bob you were larger than life. and will be missed by all who knew you. Goodbyemy friend
RossThereault
Friend
