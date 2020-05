Robert Kevin Harris, 59, born May 23, 1960, entered eternal rest on May 8, 2020. He was the son of the late Curley and Doris Harris. A Drive-Thru Visitation will take place on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 from 1:30PM-2:30PM at Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service, 94 Granby Street, Bloomfield, CT 06002; followed by a private interment at Spring Grove Cemetery in Hartford, CT. To view the full obituary, leave a message of comfort for the Harris family, and view the live streamed service, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com