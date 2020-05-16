Robert Kevin Harris
1960 - 2020
Robert Kevin Harris, 59, born May 23, 1960, entered eternal rest on May 8, 2020. He was the son of the late Curley and Doris Harris. A Drive-Thru Visitation will take place on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 from 1:30PM-2:30PM at Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service, 94 Granby Street, Bloomfield, CT 06002; followed by a private interment at Spring Grove Cemetery in Hartford, CT. To view the full obituary, leave a message of comfort for the Harris family, and view the live streamed service, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com.

Published in Hartford Courant from May 16 to May 17, 2020.
MAY
20
Service
01:30 - 02:30 PM
A Drive-Thru Visitation will take place at Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service
