Robert L. King Sr., 82, of Plymouth, husband of Diane (Rose) King, died Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at UConn Health in Farmington surrounded by his loving family. Born in Bristol Oct. 9, 1936, the son of Thomas A. and Olive (Gibson) King, he was raised in the Whigville section of Burlington, was a 1955 graduate of Bristol High School, and served in the Connecticut Air National Guard. He was a lifetime member of the Burlington Men's Club. He retired as supervisor of the Collinsville Water Treatment Plant after 32 years with the Metropolitan District Commission, and then spent 19 years enjoying his hobbies of gardening, boating, fishing, woodworking, and vacationing at the shore with family. In addition to his wife of 46 years, he leaves his children, Erin King and her husband, Nick Calabrese; Robert King Jr. and his wife, Missie King; and Kevin King; grandchildren, Aniela King, Bailee King, and Vince Calabrese; and nieces and nephews in Burlington, Long Island, and Tennessee. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers, Thomas A. King and Richard P. King. Calling hours will be held Monday, May 27, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 28 at Immaculate Conception Church, Terryville and burial immediately following in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Memorial donations may be made to .