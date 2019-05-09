Robert Walton Knight, 76, of Simsbury, beloved husband of Judy (Pyne) Knight, died Sunday, May 5, 2019 at his home. He was born July 29, 1942 in Baltimore, MD, son of the late George Laurence Knight and Dorothy (Walton) Knight Lenhart. He lived in Greenwich, CT prior to moving to Simsbury 50 years ago. Bob was a combat veteran of the Vietnam War where he served as a Captain in the U.S. Marine Corps. He was a graduate of Marietta College and was an IT Manager for Cigna and United Health Care for many years prior to his retirement. Bob had a passion for road cycling, golf, traveling with Judy and spending time with family. He was also a talented guitarist, singer-songwriter and pianist and is fondly remembered for his family Christmas caroling. Never did a cold winter's night go by without him lighting a fire for all to enjoy. A very special place to him for many years, Westport Point, MA was a second home and a place where he loved to relax with Judy and family.In addition to his loving wife Judy of 47 years, he is survived by his two sons, Christopher Knight and his wife Ruth of West Linton, Scotland, and Randy Knight and his wife Jessica of Fairfield, CT; his grandchildren, Anwen and Caelan Knight of Scotland and Ella, Saige, Sammy and Liam Knight of Fairfield; his brothers, John Knight and his wife Donna, and David Knight and his wife Ruth. He is also survived by other close family including Elizabeth and family, Sophie and family, Jeffrey, Margot, Jessica, Sandy, Greg, Carmen, Alyssa, Alex, Juliana and Lily.A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at 12pm on Monday 13th May at The Riverview, 10 Winslow Place, Simsbury, CT 06089. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Farmington Valley Trails Council (http://responsive.fvgreenway.org/pages/support_us.asp) or the Westport Land Conservation Trust (https://westportlandtrust.org/). Please visit Bob's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com for online tributes.





Published in The Hartford Courant on May 9, 2019