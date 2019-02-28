Robert Leonard Bessette, 85, of Glastonbury, passed away peacefully at his home with his family by his side. His loving wife Gail S. Bessette, of over 60 years, predeceased him. Born in Norwich, he was the son of the late Leonard and Lillian (Lachapelle) Bessette. Robert was a graduate of East Hartford High School and a U.S. Army veteran. He has been a lifelong member of the Painters Union, Local 481 and had lived in Glastonbury since 1961. Robert will be greatly missed by his three children Robert S. Bessette and his wife Carla of Venice, FL, Karen B. Armando and her husband Robb of South Glastonbury and Nicole L. Porter of East Hartford, and his 6 dearly loved grandchildren Kayla, Kyler, Christopher, Kody, Tristan and Kory. He is also survived by his siblings Dorothy Rankl of Glastonbury, Raymond and Janet Bessette of Simsbury, and many nieces, nephews, Godchildren and dear close friends. Robert is predeceased by his brother-in-law Joseph Rankl, his sister-in-law Barbara Garrity and her husband William. Bob and his family would like to express great gratitude to Dr. Patrick Troy and all of the people who were instrumental in his care these past few years. Funeral service will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to his good friend's foundation for nursing students: Mary H. Hausmann Scholarship Fund c/o Granby Ambulance Association, P.O. Box 617, Granby, CT 06035. For online condolences please visit www.mulryanfh.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary