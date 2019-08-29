Home

DeLeon Funeral Home
104 Main Street
Hartford, CT 06106
(860) 522-3735
Service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
4:30 PM - 8:00 PM
DeLeon Funeral Home
104 Main Street
Hartford, CT 06106
Robert L. Clarke


1964 - 2019
Robert L. Clarke Obituary
Bob, 54, passed away on Aug 19, 2019 Born in Wash. DC on Sep 9, 1964 to Sheryl and William (Katsuko). He and sibs Bill Jr and Tina were raised in Silver Spring MD. He met and married Minerva having 3 children Alvita, Cedric and Cassandra and 6 grandchildren in Windsor CT. He is survived by his wife, parents, siblings, children, grands, uncles, aunts, and cousins. Services will be held on Saturday Aug, 31st from 4:30-8:00pm at De Leon Funeral Home 104 Main St, Hartford CT, 06106. In leiu of flowers please donate to Donatelife.net in Bob's memory.
Published in The Hartford Courant from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019
