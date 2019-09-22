Home

Congregational Church-Klngwrth
273 CT-81
Killingworth, CT 06419
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
The Congregation Church
, 273 Route 81
Killingworth, CT
Robert Leroy Cribbs, beloved husband of Kathleen (Koessler) Cribbs of Zephyrhills, FL passed away on August 16, 2019. He was born in New Kensington, PA on November 14,1942, son of Kenneth Leroy Cribbs and Margaret (Rusnak) Weidner. Formally of Clinton CT, Bob and his wife retired early from Pratt and Whitney Aircraft, sold their home and set out on a year long cross country trip in their motorhome. They eventually settled in Florida where they spent their subsequent years. They continued to travel the country seeking new adventures and meeting people along the way, many becoming lifelong friends. Bob enjoyed visiting with friends and family, golf cart rides with his Dachshund, and was a fan of Nascar racing. His upbeat personality and clever wittiness touched everyone he met. He always knew the perfect moment to crack a joke. He will be deeply missed. He is survived by his son John Cribbs of Deep River, CT, his daughter Debra (Cribbs) Fredericksen and her husband Aubrey of Killingworth, CT, granddaughters Erin and Julie Fredericksen, his sister Mary Ann (Weidner) Kaufman and brother-in-law John, their sons and grandchildren of Pittsburgh, PA Memorial services will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 1:00 PM at The Congregation Church in Killingworth, 273 Route 81, Killingworth CT with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for memorial contributions to be made to The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp, 555 Long Wharf Drive, New Haven, CT 06511
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 22, 2019
