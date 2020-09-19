Robert L. Gebhardt, 68, of West Hartford, CT passed away on September 16, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Born in Manhattan, New York on November 6, 1951 to the late Robert and Margaret Gebhardt. Bob spent 25 years as a volunteer firefighter on Long Island, New York and loved his 41 year career as a computer programmer at Cigna. He met the love of his life Susan Sperling at the age of 22, they married in 1975 and spent 47 wonderful years together. His greatest happiness was his wife, daughters and grandchildren. He was an avid golfer and a lover of sports. His favorite teams were the Yankees, Giant's and the Rangers. Bob is survived by his wife Susan, his daughters, Kathy and Jenny (Patrick), grandchildren, Aubrey, Regan, Evan and Maeve, brother Frank (Bernadette), father-in-law Ludwig, sister-in-law Kathy (Gary) and best friends Dottie and Allen. Family and Friends can gather on Sunday, September 20, 2020 from 2:00 to 4:00 pm at Sheehan, Hilborn Breen Funeral Home, 1084 New Britain Ave., West Hartford, CT. Guests are asked to attend in accordance with CDC guidelines, wear face coverings and practice social distancing. Private burial is Monday September 21, 2020. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center at http://mskcc.convio.net/goto/RobertGebhardt
