Robert Louis Giannetti, Jr., of Windsor, CT and Springfield, MA, 57, beloved husband and best friend of Janet (Maselek) Giannetti, passed away at home surrounded by his family on Monday, April 6, 2020 after an amazing and inspirational 4-year battle with pancreatic and bone cancer. Born in Springfield MA, Robert was the son of Robert Louis Giannetti, Sr. of Florida, and the late Rita Kay (Bailey) Giannetti. He was a graduate of Putnam Vocational Technical High School in Springfield, MA, and went on to achieve many certifications, such as Microsoft Certified System Engineer, and was employed in the IT and Property Management industries. He had a natural ability to see how things worked and how to fix them. Robert was most proud of his family business, The Hungry Rhino Tavern in Windsor Locks, CT which he shared with wife, Janet and son, Ryan. He was also a member of First Church in Windsor where our loving church family has supported him and kept him in their prayers throughout his fight with cancer. Robert loved to play softball and football. This is where he met his loyal friends on the Dream Team. They became like his brothers, always there for each other throughout the years. Even when he became a coach himself, he always pushed those he taught to be the best they could and built strong bonds with his players. He also loved to throw pool parties and enjoyed gatherings; his friends were family to him. Robert always put family first. He was kind, compassionate, and genuine. Robert was also a devoted father and grandfather, finding so much joy in watching his children's and grandchildren's achievements and growth. They always made him smile and laugh; he loved seeing them happy. He sacrificed potential job offers so he could be with his son, Ryan and watch him grow up. He enjoyed listening to Ryan play the piano and marveled at Ryan's talent and artistic ability. Robert was also exceptionally proud of Ryan's varsity swimming accomplishments. Even on his bad days, he would push himself to watch Ryan swim and support him the entire way through. Ryan had some of his best meets when Robert was watching him. He wanted so much to see Ryan accomplish more - drive, go to prom, graduate and marry – but he was able to find happiness in the things he could witness. Robert's hobby was working on model slot cars and trains, creating various setups that he enjoyed sharing with his grandchildren and children when they were young, bringing them so much joy in their early childhoods, and making irreplaceable memories. Robert was an inspiration to others because of his resolve, determination, and resilience. He fiercely fought the cancer so he could be with his family for as long as he could. Even in his last days he fought to stay with his family. He was truly a loving and caring family man, a true Renaissance man, loving so many aspects of life - sports, music, home projects, family, and friends. Robert's memory will remain with wife, Janet and son, Ryan of Windsor; his daughter, Jenna Kyle and her husband Devin of Carrolton, TX; his grandson, Aaron Kyle; and granddaughter, Addison Kyle; along with his oldest and dearest friend, Robert Adamski of Springfield, MA. Robert also leaves a niece, two nephews, and many cousins. Besides his mother, Robert was predeceased by his sister, Robin Giannetti. Our family would like to thank the special people that were always there through this journey, including his oncologist, Dr. Timothy Hong, and the nurses and staff at the Helen & Harry Gray Cancer Center, and all our family and friends. Robert truly valued your friendship and compassion. We appreciate everything you have done. A celebration of Robert's life for family and friends will be held at a future date. To honor Robert, donations may be made to The Ron Foley Foundation, West Hartford, CT; The Helen & Harry Gray Cancer Center at Hartford Hospital; or to The Windsor CT High School Jazz Band. For on-line condolences or to share a memory with his family, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 8, 2020