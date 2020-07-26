1/1
Robert L. Hersey
Robert L. Hersey 3/20/54 of Manchester, passed away on 7/8/20. He is survived by daughter Katie and siblings John, James and Judy. A man of simple means, he enjoyed fishing, motorcycles, classic cars and rock & roll. He loved to get his hands dirty, whether in the ground or in an engine. He was kind hearted with an infectious smile and always willing to help. He had big dreams of hitting the lotto. He was loved dearly and will be remembered often. Rest in peace dad, see you in my dreams.

Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 26, 2020.
