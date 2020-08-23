Dear Verna and Family,



We are so sorry to learn of Bob's passing, and want to offer our deepest condolences to you all.



We used to look forward to sitting with you each month at dinner at the L.P. Wilson Senior Center, and always enjoyed or visits. He was such a cheerful gentleman, and fun guy.



Please know that our hearts are with you all and we'll miss him. May he rest in peace.

Elliott & Elissa Donn

Friend