Robert "Bob" L. Holtz, 81, of Windsor, loving husband of 57 years to Verna (Maxwell) Holtz, passed away peacefully, at home, on Thursday, August 13, 2020 with his family by his side. Bob was born on June 6, 1939 in Chicago, IL to Louis C. and Marie (Steinmetz) Holtz. Bob grew up in Chicago and was a graduate of Lane Technical High School. He spent most of his life in the Chicago area, working as a Tool & Die/Model maker for Bosch/Skil. He was an active member of the Boy Scouts, where he served as an Event Chairman, arranging and scheduling trips and outings, including riding one of the Fireboats on the Chicago River and visiting the Glenview Naval Training center on Lake Michigan. He moved to Connecticut with his wife thirteen years ago to enjoy his retirement and watch his grandson grow up. Bob was active member of the Windsor Marksmen's Association, and in his free time, he enjoyed tag-sales, various events at the senior center, and spending time outdoors. His passions included fishing for Muskie in Canada and Kentucky, as well as traveling with his wife to Alaska and Cabo San Lucas. He loved creating and building things and could always be found fixing and tinkering with items around the house, as he was an engineer at heart. Although he had many enjoyments in life the biggest enjoyment of all was spending time with his family and grandkids. In addition to his wife, Bob is survived by his two children: Howard L. Holtz, his wife Cindie and their son Griffin of Windsor; and Brenda Veneigh and her son James of Decatur, AL. In addition to his parents, Bob was predeceased by his son-in-law Richard and grandson, Mark Veneigh. A time of visitation will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020 from 2-3 p.m. at Carmon Windsor Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Avenue, Windsor. The Celebration of Life service will begin at 3 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be private at the convenience of his family. If you are unable to attend services in person, please visit the following link to watch an online stream of the service, https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/31708017
. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: The American Cancer Society
(https://donate3.cancer.org/?giftType=hon&giftTypeMonthlyDisplay=0&_ga=2.46930338.421095415.1597535671-667926747.1597535671
), 111 Founders Plaza 2nd Floor, East Hartford, CT 06108 or to the American Diabetes Association (http://main.diabetes.org/site/PageServer?pagename=Main_memorial
), PO Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215. For directions, the live steam of Bob's service, or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
.