Robert L. Jacks, 88, of West Simsbury, beloved husband of Betty Mae (Smith) Jacks, passed into the Arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Thursday, October 8, 2020. Born in Akron, OH, son of the late Leslie and Ellen (Crew) Jacks, he was raised in Parkersburg, WV where he learned about God's love and forgiveness through Jesus at the Broadway Baptist Church. Bob earned his BS in Mechanical Engineering at Ohio University and then joined the Army serving during the Korean War. After his discharge, he returned to Ohio University where he earned another BS in Electrical Engineering. He had a successful career with the Dupont Corporation in Research and Development for 25 years before deciding to purchase a truck stop with his cousin, Ted Crew. Bob and Betty continued to pursue their passion and God's mission for evangelism. Bob attended a trade show where they were introduced to Dunkin' Donuts and they purchased their first franchise for $5,000. Since that time, Bob grew his Dunkin' business. Bob and Betty's gift and passion was evangelism and they continued having Bible studies in their home where they taught their friends and neighbors the good news of God's love and forgiveness through Jesus. Bob authored two books, "Your Home A Lighthouse", that taught people how to conduct Bible studies in their homes, and "Divine Appointments", which through stories taught others how to share the good news of forgiveness of sins through Jesus in a non- threatening manner. He loved Jesus so much and wanted to share that peace and love so that others could have the same intimate relationship with God that he had. The books were ultimately translated into 5 languages. Bob traveled to many countries including Ukraine where he taught lay people and pastors a different way how they could share with others how God wants all people to have a close and personal relationship with Himself. His work earned him a Lifetime Achievement Award for Evangelism. Bob led hundreds of Bible studies and prayed with hundreds more to experience for themselves God's love and forgiveness through Jesus Christ and receive His gift of eternal life. Bob also wanted to share with others the security of heaven that they could experience through a personal relationship with Jesus the Christ. Before his health declined with the onset of Alzheimer's disease Bob still offered prayer and salvation to all the families and fellow patients in his long-term care facility despite his illness. Truly a humble man who just wanted to use the gifts God had given him to bring anyone and everyone to the hope and salvation of Jesus Christ. He loved Jesus more than anything and his life example was a blessing to hundreds if not thousands of the people he touched. Besides his wife and evangelism partner, Betty Mae, he leaves his daughter Beth Gibbs and her husband Marvin of West Simsbury; his son Matthew Jacks of Appleton, ME, his brother Don Jacks and his wife Betty of Destine, FL; and three special granddaughters of whom he was very proud, Anna, Grace, and Elizabeth Gibbs. He was predeceased by his son Michael L. Jacks. Bob's family will greet friends safely, Thursday, October 22, 2020 from 6- 7:30 at the Carmon Funeral Home & Family Center, 301 Country Club Road, Avon. Bob's Funeral Service will be Friday, October 23, 2020, 12 noon at Valley Community Baptist Church, 590 West Avon Road, Avon followed by burial in Simsbury Cemetery. All are welcome. Masks must be worn, and social distancing will be observed. If anyone wishes, contributions in Bob's memory may be made to Valley Simsbury, 3 Mill Pond Lane, Simsbury, CT 06070. Due to COVID concerns those wishing to view Bob's service on Friday at 12 noon, may use the following link https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/9007118
and will be available for 90 days after the service. For directions or condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
.