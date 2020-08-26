Robert Lawrence Jacobs, 65, cherished Dad and Grandpa, passed away August 18, 2020 at his home in Hartford. Son of the late Herbert L. Jacobs and Eleanor (Verchot) Jacobs, he was born at Hartford Hospital on February 22, 1955 and grew up in East Hartford. Upon graduating from high school, Bob proudly served in the U.S. Navy as an Aviation Boatswain's Mate. He was employed as a truck driver throughout the New England region. Bob was a tender soul with a very calm spirit who loved animals, especially his cat Musky. Bob's affection and sense of humor came through with the endearing nicknames he had for his family members and friends. He loved bowling, watching The Price Is Right, NFL Football and NASCAR, with the Daytona 500 being one of his favorites. He also enjoyed playing and watching golf. Bob was also fascinated by anything related to NASA, especially the Space Shuttle. He was always so excited to order the newest kitchen gadgets from QVC. He loved going out to breakfast. He loved crab legs. One of his fondest memories were of the trip to Disney World with his daughter Hilary. Bob will be forever remembered by his daughter Hilary Jacobs Winiarski, her partner Christopher Maloney of Newington and their son Liam Jacob Maloney. He also leaves his sister Carol Coppinger. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his brother Jack Costello. A graveside service will be held on Friday August 28, 2020 at 11:45 am in Hillside Cemetery, 162 Roberts Street East Hartford. The Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Glastonbury has care of the arrangements. To extend condolences, or for further information, please visit farleysullivan.com
. In Bob's memory, spread your kind words and deeds as he did to others.