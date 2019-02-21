Home

Weinstein Mortuary, Inc.
640 Farmington Avenue
Hartford, CT 06105
860-233-2675
Robert L. Kreger

Robert L. Kreger Obituary
Robert L. Kreger of West Hartford passed away unexpectedly on February 20, 2019 at the age of 73. He was predeceased by his parents Benjamin and Bessie Kreger and a sister, Mary Kreger. He considered Beth David Synagogue of West Hartford to be his extended family where he attended daily services faithfully, being the first to arrive in the morning and being the last to leave at night. Funeral services will take place at 12 noon on Thursday, February 21, 2019 in the Teferes Israel Synagogue Cemetery, Meriline Avenue, West Hartford, CT with Rabbi Yitzchok Adler officiating. Arrangements are entrusted to Weinstein Mortuary, Hartford, CT. For further information or to sign the guest book for Robert, please visit online at www.weinsteinmortuary.com/funerals.cfm.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 21, 2019
