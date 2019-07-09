Home

Robert L. Ouellette, 83, of Stafford Springs, CT, passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019. He was born in Caribou, ME, son of the late Leon and Annette (Daigle) Ouellette. Bob honorably served our country in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean Conflict. He retired as a sheet metal worker after being a member of the Local #40 for over 50 years. His hobbies included fishing, gardening, and taking care of his yard. Bob is survived by his beloved wife of 49 years, Joyce Ouellette; eight children, Dan Ouellette, Tina Reed, Pam Proulx and her husband Robert, David Benton, Kevin Benton and his wife Michelle, Cynthia Brown and her husband Chad, Christopher Ouellette and his wife Tina, and Jennifer Ouellette and her fiancé Chris Mokrzecki; 18 grandchildren, Sarah, Patty, Ryan, Melissa, Mark, Mathew, Jacob, Joseph, Avery, Remi, Lauren, Cameron, Delaney, Tyler, Joshua, Alei, Jake, and Max; and his sister, Joanne Panella and her husband Sam. His funeral will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2019, with a procession forming by 9 A.M. at Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., 51 East Main St., Stafford Springs, CT, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 A.M. at St. Edward Church, 55 High St., Stafford Springs, CT. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Mount St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield, CT. Calling hours are on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 from 5-8 P.M. at the funeral home. Memorial donations may be made to the , 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231. For online condolences or directions, please visit: www.introvignefuneral home.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on July 9, 2019
