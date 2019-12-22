Home

POWERED BY

Services
Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home
411 South Main Street
New Britain, CT 06051-3515
(860) 229-5676
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Ritchie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert L. Ritchie

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert L. Ritchie Obituary
Robert L. "Bob" Ritchie, 51, of Port St. Lucie, FL, and formerly of Kensington, CT, passed away unexpectedly at home on December 7, 2019 of natural causes. He was the son of the late Arvid H. and Doris (Seipel) Ritchie. He was a former lifelong resident of Kensington before moving to Florida in 2014. He worked in the automotive parts industry in Manchester and Bristol and most recently in Florida. Bob was an avid fan of the Red Sox, Steelers and NASCAR and also enjoyed camping in Barre, MA. Bob is survived by his beloved wife Rachel (Bouchard) Ritchie and his daughter Taylor of FL; his brother and sister-in-law Stephen and Barbara Ritchie of Kensington; his niece Michelle; his sister-in-law Liza Morgan and her husband Gary of Bristol and many other relatives and friends. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends and all who knew him. Please share a memory of Bob in the online guest book at www.ericksonhansen.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -