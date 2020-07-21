Bobby, Beth, Laurie, Roger, Bob was a great friend and neighbor for almost 35 years. When we moved Lisa was only months old and he always treated her like she was his grand-daughter and did the same when our son Dave was born. I am sure he will be missed by your whole family. Several times we did stop to say hello when we were down in CT and he always talked about and showed pictures of his grandchildren and how proud he was of them all. He was a proud father and grandfather. He always said he was like a "Fine Bottle of Wine" and he certainly was.

Bob & Sharon Simler

Robert Simler

Friend