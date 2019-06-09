Robert L. "Bob" Snediker, 96, of Simsbury, husband of 47 years to the late Jean Marie (Cleary) Snediker, died Thursday, June 6, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital. He was born May 17, 1923 in Kansas City, MO, son of the late Robert Lincoln and Elizabeth (McLaughlin) Snediker. Bob and Jean raised 8 children and lived in Kansas City, Omaha and Minneapolis prior to settling down in Simsbury, CT in 1967. Bob joined the U.S. Army Air Corps in 1943, flying 16 missions over Germany as a B-17 Pilot for the 92nd Bomb Group. He left the service in June of 1946 as a first lieutenant with 1000 hours of pilot time. Mr. Snediker was employed with The Hartford Insurance Group for 48 years and retired as a Division Vice President in 1988. Bob was a devout catholic and active parishioner of St. Mary's Church in Simsbury for 52 years, was a member of the Knights of Columbus and the West Hartford Squires Club. He enjoyed golf, tennis, sailing, dancing and traveling throughout the United States, Canada and Europe. He is survived by his children, Robert Snediker and his wife Karen of Ukiah, CA, Tom Snediker of Seabrook, NH, John Snediker of Beverly, MA, Jim Snediker and his wife Terri-Ann of Monument, CO, Patricia Snediker and her husband Kirk Thorton of Simsbury, Mike Snediker and his wife Shelly of Brooklyn Park, MN, his loving companion and dancing partner, Elsie Stempinski of West Hartford, and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Bob was predeceased by his wife and parents, a son, William Snediker and a daughter, Karen Graham and her husband Rick.Friends may call at the Vincent Funeral Home, 880 Hopmeadow Street in Simsbury on Friday, June 14th from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, June 15th at St. Mary's Church, 942 Hopmeadow Street in Simsbury. Burial with military honors will follow in Simsbury Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to ( ), P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250. Please visit Bob's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com for online tributes.





Published in The Hartford Courant on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary