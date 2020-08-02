Robert L. Wester, 85, of Chester, CT, husband for 40 years of the late Theresa F. Wester, passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Middlesex Hospital in Middletown, CT. Robert, affectionately known as Bob, was born on September 25, 1934 in Philadelphia, PA to the late Roger Randolph Wester and Elizabeth (Smeddon) Wester. Bob attended the University of Virginia, where he graduated with a degree in Arts & Sciences. He then worked at Keystone Shipping for 24 years where he achieved the positions of Senior Accountant and Assistant Treasurer. Bob and Theresa married in 1975 and resided in Pine Hills, NJ until 1984, when they moved to Deep River, CT. After moving to CT, Bob worked at Brodeur & Company, CPAs, PC for over 35 years as a valued senior member of the professional staff where he became like family and an inspiration to all who worked there. They welcomed his ritual visits to each of their offices to share life experiences and enjoyed his great sense of humor. It was their privilege to know Bob and felt their time with him was not nearly long enough. Bob was an avid sports fan (especially his Virginia Cavaliers); he loved collecting miniatures including trains and military equipment. Bob was also an avid reader and history buff. For most of his life, he deeply cared for and enjoyed having dogs by his side. He is survived by his step-daughter, Helen (Bernie) Raniola and her husband, Russell, of New Jersey; and his beloved office family at Brodeur & Company, CPAs P.C. in Old Saybrook. A graveside service was held in the Fountain Hill Cemetery in Deep River. Donations in Bob's memory may be made to: The Michael J. Fox Foundation
, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014; the Alzheimer's Association
CT Chapter, 200 Executive Boulevard, Ste. 4B, Southington, CT 06489; or to the Valley Shore Animal Welfare League, 647 Horse Hill Rd., Westbrook, CT 06498. To share a memory of Bob or send a condolence, please visit www.rwwfh.com
. Arrangements were in the care of the Robinson, Wright & Weymer Funeral Home in Centerbrook.