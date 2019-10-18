Home

Robert Lyal Woods, 71, of West Simsbury, beloved husband of Bettina F. Woods, went home to be with the Lord surrounded by his loving family on October 11. Robert was born in Farmington, CT on December 30, 1948 to Elizabeth Woods and Arthur Woods. He attended Pomfret School, Class of 1967, and Hobart College, Class of 1971, with a BA in English. Bob loved to travel with his beloved dog Seymour, was an avid golfer, and loved to ski in Colorado with his sisters. He was a founder of Barter Systems International and was an insurance agent in Avon and West Hartford. He is survived by his wife Bettina; his sons and their spouses, Nathaniel and Jennifer, and Alexander and Adriana; and his four grandchildren, Preston, Eloise, Christian, and Matthew. He is also survived by his siblings Stephen Woods, Betsy Phipps, Lisa Conway, and Jonathan Woods.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 18, 2019
