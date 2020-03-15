Home

Howard K. Hill Funeral Services
319 Barbour Street
Hartford, CT 06120
(860) 247-8793
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
3:30 PM - 5:30 PM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
5:30 PM
Mt. Olive Church Ministries
20 Battles Street
Hartford, CT
View Map

Robert Lee Williams Jr.


1949 - 2020
Robert Lee Williams Jr. Obituary
Robert Lee Williams, Jr., 70 of Bloomfield, CT, transitioned to his heavenly home on Monday, February 24, 2020. Born October 28, 1949 to Robert Lee Williams, Sr. and Etta (Neloms) Williams in Lenox, GA, Robert graduated from Hartford Public High School and retired at the age of 54 from the State of CT (A.I. Prince Technical School). Robert leaves his wife of 49 years, Adele (Booker) Williams; sons, Tyrone L. (Lynette) Williams and Melvin D. Williams; daughter, Robin K. Lewis; eight grandchildren, one great granddaughter, a sister, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. A Celebration of his Life will take place Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 5:30 PM at Mt. Olive Church Ministries, 20 Battles Street, Hartford, CT with visitation from 3:30PM–5:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to: ICS Scholarship Fund, Insurance City Senate, P.O. Box 2648, Hartford, CT 06148-2648. To leave a message of comfort for the Williams family and view the full obituary, please visit: www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 15, 2020
