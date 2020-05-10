Robert (Bob) Lemega of the Elmwood section of West Hartford passed away on April 27 at John Dempsey Hospital with his family at his bedside. He died of complications arising from a long-term-medical condition (not COVID-19). He was 38. Born in Hartford on December 17, 1981, Bob was the son of Nancy Lemega-Watt and Jerry Lemega. He was named after his deceased grandfathers, Robert Watt and John Lemega. He was predeceased by his grandmothers, Mary (Kurdyna) Lemega and Shirley (Johnson) Watt. Bob lived in West Hartford most of his life, taking time out to attend the University of Connecticut at Storrs, where he got a BA in Political Science and a BS in Finance, both in 2004, and to work briefly for John Hancock in Boston. Since that time, he had worked for The Hartford. Much loved, Bob was a modest man who lived a simple life, focusing on his family, friends, work, and his beloved Siamese cat, Benny. He was a huge UConn Men's Basketball fan all his life. He also loved the family cottage at Old Lyme Shores and was an avid gardener. His dry sense of humor kept everyone in stitches. As his life-long friend, Brian Starr, put it, "He was always the funniest guy in the room, without even trying." We are fortunate that his Hartford work team sent us this tribute, "Bob worked at The Hartford for 13 years and in that time made a very special impact on the many people he worked with. Bob is most celebrated by his teammates for being a friend, an excellent listener and for his sense of humor." Besides his parents, Bob leaves his sister, Mary Rose Lemega McConaghy and her husband, Shaun, two nephews, Brady and Mason, and a niece, Rose. Mason and Brady called him Uncle Bobby, but for Rosie, he was Super Bobby! Bob also leaves several aunts and uncles, Alice Brennan, John and Joyce Lemega and Hal and Pat Watt, and cousins Greg and Jen Lemega; Kate Lemega and her daughter, Julia; Meredith Watt Heyl, her husband Geoff and children, Elena and Andrew; and Chris Watt and his wife Camelia. The loss of Bob has put a hole in all of our hearts. The family would like to thank the staff at the Non-COVID ICU at Dempsey Hospital, and Fr. John Leonard and Pat Curtis of St. Patrick-St. Anthony Church in Hartford for all of their help and support. Bob was buried on May 2 at St. Michael's Ukrainian Catholic Cemetery in Glastonbury. We will schedule a memorial service at St. Patrick-St. Anthony Church in Hartford when the pandemic restrictions are lifted. Donations may be made in Bob's name to the Elizabeth Park Conservancy. Maple Hill Chapels Talarski Funeral Home had care of arrangements.



