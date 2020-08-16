1/1
Robert Leo Dion
1939 - 2020
October 23, 1939-August 11, 2020 Robert Dion, 80 years old, of Southington, CT, succumbed to Alzheimer's disease on August 11, 2020. Bob was preceded in death by his wife Sandra McCorrison Dion, his parents Leo and Catherine Dion, and his sister Joan Dion Posser. He is survived by his four children, Douglas Dion, David Dion, Deborah Dion Kees, and Derek Dion; his grandchildren, Austin and Max Dion, Morgan Dion, and Cricket and Ozzy Kees; his sisters- and brother-in-law, and a host of nephews and nieces. Bob attended Windham High School, where he was a member of the radio club and practiced judo. He studied physics at the University of Connecticut and the University of Hartford and earned a master's degree from Trinity University. He served in the Army in a special unit with high security clearance in the late 1950s-early 1960s that used secret technology to monitor nuclear testing in the Soviet Union. He was grateful to be able to serve stateside in this way rather than in combat in a foreign country, and later in his life relished the ability to finally travel abroad. He married his high school sweetheart, Sandra McCorrison, on June 17, 1961. He was a devoted father to his four children, whether he was over-designing a Pinewood Derby car for a cub scouts race or taking them fishing. He was a better math tutor than he was an assistant youth soccer coach, but he did both with an equal diligence. His primary career was as an engineer for manufacturing firms, but he also had a stint teaching graduate level physics at the University of Hartford. His crowning achievement was his work with Jacobs Manufacturing on the Jake Brake, a game-changing hydraulic brake for large trucks. Later in his career he also worked with a special team that developed a silencing mechanism for the Jake Brake; he traveled frequently to work with members of the team in Japan, a country that suited his quiet, Zen nature and a place where he developed a lifelong love of green tea. Bob was a gentleman and a scholar. He was a stolid man, soft-spoken, and a deep thinker. He was also a kind person who ministered tenderly to the numerous cats and dogs his children collected and left for him to keep. His great passion was reading and learning, and he had an entire room of bookshelves full of metaphysical and esoteric titles he was eager to lend. He was a perennial student, a member of the genealogical society, an adherent to the Edgar Cayce society, and was keenly interested in any scientific study that tapped into something beyond the generally accepted views of the way the universe works. As a retiree, Bob was finally able to travel the world not for war or for work, but for pleasure, and it did indeed give him great pleasure to see and experience so many new places. These memories stayed with him even as his mind began to fail. Due to the pandemic, there will be no formal services for Bob Dion, but a celebration of his life is planned for next summer. His family asks that in lieu of flowers, people instead send a donation in his name to the care facility LiveWell at 1261 South Main Street, Plantsville, CT 06479.

Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
August 15, 2020
Derek, Deb, David and Doug,
Thank you for sharing his truly wonderful life story. My memories of him are all of a very nice, kind, soft spoken man that I was also a little afraid of due to Dereks Judo sharing :) I truly have very fond memories times at the Dion house, it was a great place to be. Thinking fondly about your Mom as well. I’m so sorry for all of you and your children as I know he will be missed. I am thankful for the childhood I had and that your father and family were part of it. Peace be to his memory. I hope to see the announcement of his celebration of life.
Rob Hansen
Friend
