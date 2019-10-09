Home

Robert "Tonto" Harris passed away on October 6, 2019, two days shy of his 82nd birthday. He was a longtime resident of Chester. He worked at Monsanto in Deep River and later as a painter, among other things. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, having once been awarded by the DEP for catching a record brook trout. He lived his life his own way, on his own terms. Bob is survived by his son Robert of Bronx, NY, son Neal of Chester, daughter Lauren Calles and husband James, of Amston. He also leaves behind his grandaughter Alyssa Harris (Tate Kleiman) and great-granddaughter Mila Kleiman. He was pre-deceased by his former wife Kathleen (Linguadoca) Harris. A memorial service will be at the convenience of the family.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 9, 2019
