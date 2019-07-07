Robert L. "Bob" Doughty, 92, of West Hartford, beloved family patriarch, passed away at home surrounded by family and friends on June 26, 2019 after a brief illness. His oldest son, Richard E. Doughty of York, Maine, predeceased him by just two weeks. Bob was born on October 10, 1926 in Meriden and lived most of his life in West Hartford. He was a devoted husband to Jean (Cady) Doughty, who passed in 2006. Bob was a career design engineer and project manager before the computer age, attending Worcester Polytech Institute and earning a Master's Degree in Mathematics from Yale University. He received many awards for his work. Bob was an inventor, an avid fly fisherman, wood crafter, and Audiophile extraordinaire. Neighbors delighted in the music he played on his hand-made quadraphonic sound stereo system on summer nights with doors and windows open. He had a wide range of musical interests. Bob grew up in a West Hartford that was relatively undeveloped. He and his brother, Leonard, walked through the woods to fish for natural trout in Trout Brook. Those woods are now Trout Brook Drive. Bishop's Corner was a farm with a small ice cream stand. He would tell stories about being able to lie down in the middle Farmington Avenue at noon – there were no cars because of gas rationing during WWII. Bob leaves his children Adrienne Doughty of West Hartford and Stephen Doughty and his wife Annette Long of New Britain; grandchildren Sara Forrest of Los Angeles, California, Erica Guzek of South Windsor, Robert Doughty of Seattle, Washington, and Justin Doughty of East Hartford, Gina Rose of West Hartford, and David A. Ratz (USAF) from Las Vegas, Nevada. Bob had two great-grandchildren, Benjamin Guzek and Sophia Doughty. Calling hours will be Friday July 12, 2019 from 5-7 pm at Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home 136 South Main St.., West Hartford. Interment will be held on Saturday July 13, 2019 10:00 am at Fairview Cemetery, West Hartford. Donations are welcome. Bob always supported The Hartford Rescue Mission, PO Box 1628. Hartford, CT 06144. Website is http://www.hartfordrescuemission.org, 860-241-0989. Thank you in advance. For online condolences please visit www.taylorandmodeen.com Published in The Hartford Courant on July 7, 2019