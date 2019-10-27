Home

POWERED BY

Services
Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home
50 Naubuc Avenue
Glastonbury, CT 06033
(860) 633-2521
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Cumpstone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Lloyd Cumpstone


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Lloyd Cumpstone Obituary
Robert "Bob" Lloyd Cumpstone, 73, of Wethersfield, loving husband to the late Kathryn (Mobley) Cumpstone, passed away peacefully on October 22, 2019. Bob was born on December 5, 1945, in Evanston, Illinois, to the late Charles Gordon, Sr. and Elsie May (Thomas) Cumpstone. Bob is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Charles and Mary Cumpstone of Palm Harbor, Florida as well as his nieces and nephews. He will also be fondly remembered by his close friends Candace Hall and Carol O'Connell. Services will be held at a later date. To extend condolences and/or share a memory, please visit farleysullivan.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now