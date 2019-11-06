|
Robert "Bob" Lloyd Cumpstone, 73, of Wethersfield, loving husband to the late Kathryn Annette Louise (Mobley) Cumpstone, has entered eternal peace on October 22, 2019. Bob was born on December 5, 1945, in Evanston, Illinois to the late Charles Gordon, Sr. and Elsie May (Thomas) Cumpstone. Bob was named after his uncle, a pilot who died in action during World War II. His family moved to Cheshire in 1963, and after graduating from Cheshire High School, Bob earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Finance at the University of Illinois (Go, Fighting Illini!) Bob began his 25-year career with the State of Connecticut as an Intermittent Claims Reviewer; Bob worked for the Department of Transportation as Manager of Motor Transport Services, Bureau of Public Transportation State of Connecticut. His position as a Hearing Officer covered Rules and Statues including Taxi Cabs, Limousine's and private busses. Bob continued to be contacted for his expertise after retirement in the area of transportation regulations. Bob married the love of his life, Attorney Kathryn Annette Louise Mobley. He was proud of his wife, and enjoyed being mis-identified as Mr. Mobley. Both were active in the Immanuel Congregational Church, serving as Deacons. Both enjoyed any type of sport, sailing, traveling, and taking their annual vacation in St. Thomas! Bob bravely overcame the effects of rheumatoid arthritis contracted as a child, enduring physical therapy and many operations, and never giving up the fight. His interest in persons in need, and his dry sense of humor (including dreadful puns) were well known. His brother and sister-in-law, Charles and Mary Cumpstone of Palm Harbor, Florida, as well as his nieces and nephews survive Bob; his close friends and other family members will also fondly remember him. He will truly be missed!!!! In lieu of flowers, it is Bob's request that donations be made to a Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation or Helen & Harry Gray Cancer Center, 79 Retreat Ave., Hartford, CT 06106. Friends may call on Saturday November 16, 2019 from 10:00 to 11:00 am at the Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home, 34 Beaver Road, Wethersfield. A Celebration of Bob's life will be held at 11:00. Burial will follow at Immanuel Congregational Church, 10 Woodland Street, Hartford. To extend condolences, or for further information, please visit Farleysullivan.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant from Nov. 6 to Nov. 14, 2019