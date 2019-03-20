Home

New Britain Memorial-Sagarino Funeral Home
444 Farmington Ave
New Britain, CT 06053
(860) 229-0444
Robert Logan

Robert Logan Obituary
Robert H. Logan, 90, beloved husband of Magdalena G. (Serrano) Logan, passed away on Monday, March 18, 2019, with his wife lovingly by his side. He was born in Plainville and was son to the late John and Josephine (Sinski) Logan. He was employed by the Southington Board of Education, until his retirement. He was an avid runner, always finding a marathon to run, enjoyed archery and golfing. He will also be remembered for his creativity in woodworking, painting and always had a special place in his heart for his grandchildren. In addition to his beloved wife, Magdalena, he is also survived and will be dearly missed by his children: John Logan, Rick Logan, Barry Logan, Mylene Logan-Zdanis and Mara Logan; his brothers, Donald and Clifford Logan, a sister, Janet Mastrianni, nine grandchildren, several great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was also predeceased by a brother, Gene Logan. A time of visitation will be held Thursday, March 21, 2019 from 5-7pm at New Britain Memorial Donald D. Sagarino Funeral Home, 444 Farmington Ave., New Britain. Funeral services will begin Friday, March 22, 2019 at 9:00am from the funeral home for a brief gathering, followed by his Funeral Liturgy at 10:00am in Our Lady of Mercy Church, Plainville. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery at a later date, when the cemetery re-opens. The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff of Gladeview Healthcare, Old Saybrook for their compassionate care. For directions or online messages, please visit newbritainsagarino.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 20, 2019
