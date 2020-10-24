UPTON, MA: Robert M. Houskeeper, 91, of Upton, MA and formerly of West Hartford, CT, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. He is the beloved husband of Mary Elizabeth (Gordon) Houskeeper, to whom he shared 66 years of marriage with. Born in Marion Township, PA, he was a son of the late Marshall and Ruth (Elder) Houskeeper. He was raised and educated in Sunbury PA. He graduated from Bucknell University with a Bachelor's in 1951 with a degree in Business as well as earning his CPCU (Certified Public Casualty Underwriter) in 1961 Mr. Houskeeper served in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict and was stationed in Okinawa. He then went on to work for Aetna for 30 years and retired as a Director of Underwriting of the National Accounts Department in 1990. He cherished the time that he spent with his family and his beloved pet dogs, as well as enjoying the time he spent playing chess and working with computers. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his three children, Marshall Houskeeper and his wife Jean, of Upton, MA, James Houskeeper and his wife Lynn, of Mendon, MA, and Mary Donelan Rivera and her husband German, of Upton, MA; eight grandchildren, Rebecca Floeter and her husband Joe, of Leominster, MA, Sarah Leacu and her husband Dave, of Bolton, MA, Ashley Donelan USCG of New London, CT, Bridgette Donelan of Upton, MA, Patrick Donelan of Upton, MA, Katie Houskeeper of Upton, MA, Susie Houskeeper of Upton, MA, and Hope Rivera of Upton, MA; great-grandchildren Benjamin Floeter, Abby Floeter, and George Leacu; and an extended family member, Michael Donelan. He is predeceased by his brother Richard Houskeeper and his great-grandchildren, Alexander and Bradley Leacu. His graveside service with military honors was held on Thursday, October 22, in Lakeview Cemetery, Upton, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be sent to the Baypath Humane Society of Hopkinton, 500 Legacy Farm North, Hopkinton, MA 01748 or by visiting www.baypathhumane.org
