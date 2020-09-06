1/1
Robert M. Vinickas
1957 - 2020
Robert Michael Vinickas of Myrtle Beach, SC died unexpectedly Sunday, August 30, 2020, at the age of 63. Born August 12, 1957 in Hartford, CT, the son of the late John Michael and Concetta Sandra (Yacone) Vinickas. Bob earned a Master's degree at Albertus Magnus College and worked for Pratt & Whitney Aircraft for 33 years. An avid sports fan, he loved UConn basketball, NY Giants, NY Yankees, and especially golf. For his 50th birthday, he was able to play at Pebble Beach golf course, one of his life's dreams. He always loved the shore, sunrises, and sunsets, which is why he settled in Myrtle Beach where he loved to walk on the sand of the beaches. Bob lived in South Carolina with his wife, Anna, of 40 years and they have 2 wonderful children. He is survived by his wife, Anna (Klecman) Vinickas; his beloved children, Jessie and Michael Vinickas; sister, Frances (Vinickas) Bysko and her husband, Donald; niece Melissa Elliott and her husband, Scott; nephew, Thomas Bysko and his wife, Emily; great nieces and nephew, Olivia, Arianna, Bailey, Charlotte, and Andrew; cousins & countless friends that he met along the way. Funeral arrangements will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in the memory of Robert M. Vinickas to the American Heart Association at https://www.heart.org/ or the American Cancer Society at https://www.cancer.org/#. Send messages to the family using www.msfh.net.

Published in Hartford Courant on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
