Robert Maine
1941 - 2020
Robert Maine, 79, of Middletown, husband of Suzanne (Rowe) Maine, died Thursday October 8, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born in Hartford, the son of the late Elmer and Victoria (Regis) Maine, Sr. Prior to his retirement, Bob was a Shift Supervisor at the Northeast Utilities Power Plant in Middletown. He will be remembered for his ability to be able to build or fix anything from cars to computers and spending time with his family. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Russell (Margaret) Maine of Clinton, CT daughters, Donna (Jason) Kaffenberger of Manchester, CT and Charlene (Joseph) Schultz of Matthews, NC; grandchildren, Heather (Timothy) Torpey, Jennifer (Grant Link) O'Brien, Jessica Maine, Joshua Schultz, and Courtney Schultz; great grandchildren, Jack Torpey and Simone O'Brien Link. He was predeceased by 2 brothers, Alfred Maine, Elmer Maine, Jr.; and a sister, Lois Ruffino-Michaud. Friends may call at Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver St., Middletown, on Thursday, October 15th from 5 to 7 p.m. Burial services will be on Friday at 11 a.m. in Pine Grove Cemetery, Middletown. Those who wish may send memorial donations to the Middlesex Habitat for Humanity or your local animal shelter. To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Biega's Funeral Home - Middletown
OCT
16
Burial
11:00 AM
Pine Grove Cemetery,
Funeral services provided by
Biega's Funeral Home - Middletown
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-1055
October 11, 2020
RIP Bob was glad to have worked with you.
James Weston
Coworker
October 11, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
John Kupchik
Coworker
October 11, 2020
Uncle Butch, I knew the minute you were with your sister, my mother. I was at work and a song came on the radio I used to sing to her when she was sick. That song played about 1 hour after you passed. I knew that was my mom telling me she had her brother with her. I love you more than you ever knew. I miss you dearly. Until we meet again. ❤
Sue Julbe
Family
