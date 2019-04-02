Resources More Obituaries for Robert McCormick Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Robert "Bob" McCormick

Obituary Condolences Flowers Honea Path - SC Robert "Bob" McCormick passed away peacefully on March 30, 2019 surrounded by family following a two-year battle with cancer. Bob was born in 1935 in Bristol, Connecticut to the late Hubert L. McCormick and Margaret McCormick (McGrath). Bob was married to Renee Cecile McCormick (Lamoureux) for 57 years. Renee predeceased Bob in April of 2018 and was dearly missed by Bob. Bob was also predeceased by his only sister Carolyn Russell of Bristol, CT.He leaves behind his four children: Doug McCormick and his husband Jerry McCall of Greenville, Chris McCormick and his wife Elyse of New Hartford, Connecticut, Karen Fourspring and her husband Doug of Anderson, and Patty Davis and her husband Cliff of Honea Path. Bob leaves behind his five grandchildren: Nicole Davis, Matthew Fourspring, Jessica Fourspring, Lauren Davis and Abigail Fourspring. Bob was always very involved with his grandchildren and over the years was a very big supporter of their extracurricular activities.Bob earned an engineering degree from Waterbury State College and then took a position with the Torrington Company in 1955. He held various positions in Connecticut prior to his relocation to Honea Path S.C. in 1976 where he eventually became the plant manager. In this role Bob earned the reputation of "firm but fair". When he wasn't at work, Bob loved to tend to a vegetable garden and camp. In retirement he and Renee camped 12 to 15 weeks a year with Edisto Beach being their favorite. Bob also supported his wife with establishing and maintaining the Honea Path Free Clinic which was renamed the Renee and Robert McCormick Free Clinic in August of 2018. Bob received this honor for Renee and himself.Bob was committed to giving back to the community and helping others. Bob also assisted Renee in supporting the Free Clinic's annual "Walk with the Docs" fundraiser. He was a member of the Honea Path Civitan. Bob and Renee delivered Meals on Wheels for many years. Bob can go to rest knowing that he gave much of himself to support the community to which he relocated to in 1976. Bye Dad, we love you.Interment will be at St. Mary's Cemetery in New Britain, Connecticut with his wife and her parents at 11:00 A.M., Saturday, April 27, 2019.In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials made in Bob's honor go to The Anderson Free Clinic, P.O. Box 728, Anderson, South Carolina, 29622. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.ParkerWhitePruitt.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries